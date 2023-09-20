Long recovery ahead for metro Atlanta man hit by stray bullet on Labor Day

A metro Atlanta man is recovering after being hit by a stray bullet in Downtown Atlanta on the Labor Day holiday.

Danny Calixte was one of two people shot while walking down Peachtree Street near Alabama Street according to Atlanta Police. His mother Rhoda Calixte told FOX 5 her son was just trying to get to work when bullets started flying.

"I just thank God that it wasn’t more fatal than it could’ve been," the victim’s mother said.

Calixte, who did not want her face shown on camera, said Danny is back home after the early morning shooting that nearly ended his life.

"He was going to work catching the bus, saw some people going towards him arguing. He didn’t pay much attention to that. Next thing he knew, he heard gunshots, and he got hit in the abdomen," she recalled.

According to Atlanta Police, just after 7:30 a.m., they found Danny with a gunshot wound to the stomach and another man shot in the leg. Medics immediately rushed them both to the hospital. That’s when Calixte said she was notified her son had to undergo the first of many surgeries.

"It was one surgery after another—four in total. He lost his spleen," she explained.

The concerned mother said while she’s grateful he was released from the hospital, neither she nor Danny will know peace until the person responsible is in custody.

Investigators were hoping surveillance video would help them track down suspects. An incident report stated one camera only caught individuals fleeing the area.

"I spoke with the detective, and he says they have cameras where the incident happened, but they could not see because the pictures were blurry," Calixte recalled.

She said her son is still traumatized by the shooting that further highlights the issue of gun violence.

"Things are happening on a daily basis and gun violence is out of control…that could’ve been anybody’s son, but it hit my home," she added.

An APD spokesperson said the investigation is ongoing in response to questions about potential suspects.

Danny Calixte still has a long road to recovery ahead, according to his mother, who started an online fundraiser to help cover his medical costs.