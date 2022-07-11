Loganville man's car impounded after 'laying drag' at Atlanta gas station parking lot, police say

article

Atlanta police say a Loganville man's car was impounded after he was caught ‘laying drag’ in the parking lot of an Atlanta gas station.

Officers say the incident occurred around 10:43 p.m. on Saturday at the BP gas station near the area of 17th St. and 14th St.

When officers canvassed the area, they said about 15 street racers began fleeing the scene, except for a maroon Dodge Charger who decided to ‘lay drag’ for 15-20 seconds in the parking lot.

Authorities identified Zachary Christopher Lewis, of Loganville, as the driver after authorities say he was arrested after attempting to flee, but could not due to heavy traffic at the stop light.

Officers approached the vehicle and gave Lewis verbal commands to shut the vehicle off where they then recovered a loaded firearm and marijuana from the vehicle, authorities say.

Loaded firearm officers say was found in the vehicle of Zachary Christopher Lewis. (Atlanta Police Department)

"Lewis’s vehicle was impounded, and he was transported to Atlanta City Corrections without incident," Atlanta Police Department officials said.

Atlanta Police Department officials also stated that "those who intend to drive recklessly and lay drag on City of Atlanta Streets—You run the risk being arrested along with losing your vehicle and privilege to drive."