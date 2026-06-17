Lockheed Martin in Marietta celebrating 75 years

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The Brief Lockheed Martin is celebrating the 75th anniversary of its Marietta aerospace facility. The site is home to the longest-running military aircraft production line in history. The facility contributed $4.5 billion to Georgia's economy in 2025 and employs more than 5,600 people.



Lockheed Martin is marking a major milestone as its Marietta aerospace facility celebrates 75 years of operation.

What we know:

The sprawling campus is home to the longest-running military aircraft production line in history and remains a key part of the company's defense manufacturing operations.

The facility employs more than 5,600 workers who build the C-130J Super Hercules aircraft and produce center-wing assemblies for the F-35 fighter jet.

Beyond its role in national defense, the Marietta complex continues to have a significant economic impact on Georgia. Company officials say the facility contributed approximately $4.5 billion to the state's economy in 2025.

The anniversary highlights the facility's longstanding presence in Cobb County and its role as one of Georgia's largest aerospace and manufacturing employers.