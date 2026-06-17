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Lockheed Martin in Marietta celebrating 75 years

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Marietta
Published June 17, 2026 7:58 AM EDT
Published June 17, 2026 7:58 AM EDT
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The Brief

    • Lockheed Martin is celebrating the 75th anniversary of its Marietta aerospace facility.
    • The site is home to the longest-running military aircraft production line in history.
    • The facility contributed $4.5 billion to Georgia's economy in 2025 and employs more than 5,600 people.

MARIETTA, Ga. - Lockheed Martin is marking a major milestone as its Marietta aerospace facility celebrates 75 years of operation.

What we know:

The sprawling campus is home to the longest-running military aircraft production line in history and remains a key part of the company's defense manufacturing operations.

The facility employs more than 5,600 workers who build the C-130J Super Hercules aircraft and produce center-wing assemblies for the F-35 fighter jet.

Beyond its role in national defense, the Marietta complex continues to have a significant economic impact on Georgia. Company officials say the facility contributed approximately $4.5 billion to the state's economy in 2025.

The anniversary highlights the facility's longstanding presence in Cobb County and its role as one of Georgia's largest aerospace and manufacturing employers.

The Source

  • Information for above story provided by Lockheed Martin. 

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