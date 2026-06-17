Lockheed Martin in Marietta celebrating 75 years
MARIETTA, Ga. - Lockheed Martin is marking a major milestone as its Marietta aerospace facility celebrates 75 years of operation.
What we know:
The sprawling campus is home to the longest-running military aircraft production line in history and remains a key part of the company's defense manufacturing operations.
The facility employs more than 5,600 workers who build the C-130J Super Hercules aircraft and produce center-wing assemblies for the F-35 fighter jet.
Beyond its role in national defense, the Marietta complex continues to have a significant economic impact on Georgia. Company officials say the facility contributed approximately $4.5 billion to the state's economy in 2025.
The anniversary highlights the facility's longstanding presence in Cobb County and its role as one of Georgia's largest aerospace and manufacturing employers.