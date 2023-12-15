Lock in for Life in DeKalb County aims to prevent youth gun violence

More than a hundred young men aged 13 to 18 gathered Friday night for DeKalb County’s annual Lock in for Life at Redan High School.

DeKalb County was second only to Fulton County in the number of teen homicides statewide in 2022.

"It's very unfortunate that it is a younger demographic that we're seeing," said DeKalb County Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson.

Lock in for Life aims to help persuade teens not to get involved in gun violence through motivational speakers and skill development.

It’s the fifth year of the event, which goes from 6 p.m. to midnight at the high school.

Teens get a meal, play basketball, win raffle prizes, but most importantly hear from speakers with lived experience in gun violence and even serving prison time.

They even got to hear from actor Shalom Obiago, former NFL player Chase Middleton and XFL player Tavonn Salter.

"Each and every year...I have mothers return and grandmothers return and they say, ‘you touched him in a different way. And that's what we're here to do," Cochran-Johnson said.

According to the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office, DeKalb County saw a record high number of homicides in 2022 with 171.

Out of those 171 killings, 42 of those victims were under the age of 20.

Just in the last few months we’ve reported to you about several shootings in DeKalb involving teens.

"Barely a week goes by that we're not involved with and sitting across the table from a mother or father that's lost a loved one because of senseless violence," said Gregory Levett Jr.

He’s a funeral director as well as the President of 100 Black Men of DeKalb, who also helped organize the event.

"They walk away with a true sense of pride and who they are and that they have a village, a community of people that truly, truly loves them," Levett said.

Commissioner Cochran-Johnson also says it’s not just about inspiring them for one night.

They also work to get these teens plugged in to wraparound services that can support them throughout the year.

"Often we're able to get down and peel back layers and we can determine what wraparound services are needed, because many of our young people do not have the support that they may need," she said.