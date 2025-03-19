Local swim school prepares kids for spring and summer vacation

The Brief According to the American Red Cross, taking water safety and swim lessons can reduce the risk of drowning for children aged 1 to 4 by 88%. Instructors at Big Blue Swim School in North Druid Hills encourage parents to enroll their children in swim lessons far in advance of their spring and summer vacations. Big Blue Swim School offers swim lessons for children as young as 3 months old.



We’re just a few weeks away from Spring Break here in Atlanta, and summer vacation follows closely behind. And before you plan your vacation near the water, experts say there’s an important question you need to consider: can your children swim?

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours at the new Big Blue Swim School location in North Druid Hills, chatting with instructors and students about the importance of learning to swim. According to the American Red Cross, taking water safety and swim lessons can reduce the risk of drowning for children aged 1 to 4 by 88% — which is why instruction at Big Blue Swim School begins for children as young as 3 months old.

During our 2024 visit to Big Blue Swim School in Johns Creek, general manager Keith Edelhoff-Baker encouraged parents to enroll their children in lessons far in advance of their spring and summer vacations, to give the kids plenty of time to get comfortable in the water.

"We’re a year-round program, so it’s honestly good to start way before, just to get them acclimated to the water," said Edelhoff-Baker.

The new Big Blue Swim School in North Druid Hills is located at 2480 Briarcliff Road in Atlanta. For more information on the programs offered there, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning in the water, brushing up on our own swimming skills and learning some life-saving water safety tips.

The Source: Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken spent the morning at Big Blue Swim School in North Druid Hills, learning more about the program offered there and chatting with instructors about the importance of swim lessons.



