Metro Atlanta man’s 100th birthday party features theatre organ concert

There’s a big birthday party coming up this Saturday, and you’re invited! But don’t worry about bringing a present; everyone attending will receive the gift of hearing one of the nation’s best theatre organists in concert.

This Saturday, the Atlanta Chapter of the American Theatre Organ Society will host a 100th birthday celebration for member Jack Sandow at Stephenson High School in Stone Mountain. Why the high school? Simple: back in the 1990s, Mr. Sandow helped convince the Superintendent of DeKalb County Schools to add a space for a theatre organ in the design plans for Stephenson High School. Designers did, and the chapter ended up installing the gorgeous 1927 Grande Page theatre pipe organ there, the only one of its kind installed in a Georgia high school.

To celebrate Sandow’s milestone birthday (which was actually back in January, but the celebration was delayed due to the pandemic) and to honor his work in finding a home for the spectacular instrument, the American Theatre Organ Society Atlanta Chapter is bringing in renowned organist Ron Rhode for a special concert on Saturday. Rhode currently resides in Arizona but is flying in especially for the event.

So, ready to have some birthday cake and hear one of the country’s top organists showcase his skills on the Grande Page? The celebration is happening Saturday, June 11 at 3 p.m. at Stephenson High School, located at 701 Stephenson Road in Stone Mountain. Admission is free and organizers say all ages are welcome.





