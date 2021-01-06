Metro Atlanta breakdancing school goes for the gold

You heard the "breaking" news, right? Last month, the International Olympic Committee caused some head-spinning when it announced that breakdancing will become an Olympic sport, making its debut at the 2024 Paris Games.

And that means the incredibly talented b-boys and b-girls at Rockwell Dance Academy have some time to train for the gold.

Rockwell Dance Academy in Acworth is the area’s only dance school devoted to breakdancing and was created by legendary b-girl Honey Rockwell and her husband, Orko.

Rockwell was born and raised in the South Bronx, where she began dance and gymnastics training at 7 years old. Eventually, she combined the two skills and began breakdancing, appearing in film and television projects and on stages around the world. But since opening Rockwell Dance Academy in 2013, Rockwell and her crew have been focused on passing on the tradition of breakdancing to the next generation, a mission which she says is even more vital now that the foundational hip-hop dance form is an Olympic sport.

Rockwell Dance Academy offers a variety of classes and after-school programs; for more information, click over to the school’s website here. And click the video player in the article to get a look at our morning hanging out with the Rockwell crew and learning a few new moves!

