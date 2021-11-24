Police searching for suspect who led officers on chase through downtown LA

Police are searching for the suspect who led officers on a chase through parts of downtown LA before fleeing on foot.

SkyFOX was over the pursuit just before 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The driver of a white SUV was wanted for alleged drug offenses.

The diver was seen weaving in and out of traffic, dodging pedestrians and at one point was seen tossing items out of the vehicle.

The pursuit came to an end when the suspect got out of the car and fled on foot. It is unknown if police found the suspect or took him into custody.

This is a developing story

