Driver in custody after police chase in South LA

By Alexi Chidbachian
Published 
Updated 4:12PM
The Los Angeles Police Department is in pursuit of a carjacking suspect. The driver has run through red lights to evade officers.

LOS ANGELES - A pursuit suspect is in custody after leading police on a chase in South Los Angeles

The suspect, believed to be armed with a gun, was wanted for carjacking. 

SkyFOX overhead caught the suspect driving on the 105 and 110 freeways. The driver eventually exited the freeway and drove on residential streets in South LA. 

The suspect pulled into a gas station near Hoover and 99th street, exited the vehicle and started running. He was quickly apprehended by officers and taken into custody. 

