Rewatch the 2025 Easter sunrise service at Stone Mountain Park, right here on FOX5Atlanta.com.

The annual tradition began in 1944, when Stone Mountain First United Methodist Church congregant Lucille A. Lanford suggested that the church’s youth group climb to the top of Stone Mountain on Easter morning to watch the sunrise.

What we know:

The service consists of two non-denominational services – one on top of the mountain and one at the base. Services are led by Bryant Write, founder and chairman of Right from the Heart Ministries and Crawford Loritts, president and founder of Beyond Our Generation.

Local perspective:

After the services, visitors may stay to enjoy family-friendly attractions and recreational activities at the park.

Thousands of people are expected to attend. Visitors are encouraged to arrive early to allow for time to travel to the top of the mountain.

Vehicle entry to the park is $20 for a one-day permit or $40 for an annual permit. Church vans and buses enter free. Round-trip Skyride fees are $20 and $15 one-way. There are no fees for the walk-up trail to the top of the mountain.

Visitors staying for the day may purchase an Attractions Ticket for $39.99 for adults and $34.99 for children.

Dig deeper:

Easter Sunday will feature warm temperatures reaching the mid-80s, cloudy skies, and dry conditions, ideal for outdoor activities.

Despite cloud cover, temperatures will be above average, providing favorable weather for Easter egg hunts and other outdoor celebrations.