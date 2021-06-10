Live animals headline summer exhibits at Fernbank

From the poison dart frogs of Central and South America to the Siamese crocodile of Southeast Asia, some of the most fascinating animals in the world are coming to Atlanta to headline a pair of "wild" exhibits at Fernbank Museum.

"Crocs: Ancient Predators in a Modern World" and "Nature’s Ninjas: Defenses of the Animal Kingdom" both opened Saturday, June 5 and are scheduled to run through Monday, Sept. 6 at Fernbank — and each feature some spectacular main attractions.

First up, "Crocs: Ancient Predators in a Modern World" traces the history of crocodiles from the 13-million-year-old skull of a massive crocodylomorph to live animals including the African dwarf crocodile (the smallest living croc species) and the aforementioned Siamese crocodile, which is a critically endangered species. Interactive elements within the exhibit include "Crunch Capacity," which allows visitors to test their strength against the bite force of a crocodile!

"Nature’s Ninjas: Defenses of the Animal Kingdom," meanwhile, focuses on the incredible survival skills of animals found in countries throughout the world. From camouflage to mimicry to speed and size, the exhibit gives visitors a look at how various creatures defend themselves and thrive in their dangerous environments. Live animals featured inside include the three-banded armadillo and American porcupine (both an example of animals using armor), and the Honduran Milk Snake, which mimics the look of the deadly coral snake.

Both exhibits are included with general admission to Fernbank, which costs $20 for adults, $19 for seniors, and $18 for children ages three to 12. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, and the museum is located at 767 Clifton Road in Atlanta.

Of course, we couldn’t wait to get a look at the live animals headlining these new summer attractions — click the video player in this article for a peek at our morning inside Fernbank!

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.