Little Debbie and Kellogg's launch Oatmeal Creme Pie breakfast cereal

article

Here’s another excuse to eat dessert for breakfast: Little Debbie’s beloved Oatmeal Creme Pies are being reimagined as a breakfast cereal with Kellogg’s.

To celebrate the iconic snack brand’s Oatmeal Creme Pie treats turning 60, the cereal brand is turning the dessert into breakfast sweets described as “crispy oatmeal puffs with a creme coating.”

The breakfast treat -- made with crispy spiced oatmeal cookie cereal bits coated in cinnamon, nutmeg and molasses -- is made to be mixed with milk and will hit grocery stores in December.

Kellogg’s told Delish the cookie cereal will retail for $3.99 for a 9.1-ounce box and $5.69 for a 14.5-ounce box.

Dessert for breakfast has been a hit in the early morning food category, and more sweets tailored to the most important meal of the day are slated to hit shelves in time for the holiday season.

Advertisement

RELATED: Dunkin', Post team up for coffee-flavored cereal

Hershey’s announced this month it's launching Reese’s Snack Cakes, a chocolate cake baked with peanut butter creme and covered in milk chocolate, in December. The chocolate giant cited research that 83% of consumers said they ate dessert before noon in the past month, according to Hershey. It's an encore to General Mills' Reese's Puff cereal.

Get updates on this story from foxnews.com.