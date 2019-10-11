Little boy’s affirmations go viral

The internet is swooning over a little boy who's showing off the power of positivity.

His name is Ayaan and he's just 3-years-old. His mother recently shared a video of him reciting affirmations she taught him on his second birthday.

"I am smart. I am blessed. I can do anything," Ayaan said in the now-viral video, which was shared on Instagram.

Ayaan's mom said she was shocked when he started repeating the affirmations out of nowhere last week.

"Out of nowhere he started repeating it, so I pulled out my phone, she said. "So proud of the little boy he is growing into."

WAGA reported this story from Atlanta.