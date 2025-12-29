Expand / Collapse search

Little 5 Pub employee fired after allegedly crashing into business

Updated  December 29, 2025 10:17am EST
The Brief

    • Late-night crash damages businesses in Little Five Points
    • Driver involved was an employee at Little 5 Pub
    • Pub says employee is no longer with the business

ATLANTA - A late-night vehicle crash caused damage to at least one business in Atlanta’s Little Five Points neighborhood over the weekend, prompting a response from one local business whose employee was involved.

What we know:

Video captured by bystanders shows a vehicle leaving the roadway and driving onto the sidewalk in the busy commercial area. The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. 

Little 5 Pub confirmed the driver was an employee at the time of the crash and said the individual is no longer employed. In a statement posted to social media, the business said:

What we don't know:

No serious injuries were reported in the crash. FOX 5 Atlanta has contacted Atlanta police for additional information, including whether charges will be filed.

  • Information for the above was posted on social media. FOX 5 Atlanta's Tyler Fingert contributed to this report. 

