Little 5 Pub employee fired after allegedly crashing into business

article

The Brief Late-night crash damages businesses in Little Five Points Driver involved was an employee at Little 5 Pub Pub says employee is no longer with the business



A late-night vehicle crash caused damage to at least one business in Atlanta’s Little Five Points neighborhood over the weekend, prompting a response from one local business whose employee was involved.

What we know:

Video captured by bystanders shows a vehicle leaving the roadway and driving onto the sidewalk in the busy commercial area. The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Little 5 Pub confirmed the driver was an employee at the time of the crash and said the individual is no longer employed. In a statement posted to social media, the business said:

What we don't know:

No serious injuries were reported in the crash. FOX 5 Atlanta has contacted Atlanta police for additional information, including whether charges will be filed.