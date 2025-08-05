Expand / Collapse search
Little 5 Points renovations underway after years of planning

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  August 5, 2025 9:26am EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
Little 5 Points overhaul

After years of planning and fundraising, renovations to Findley Plaza in Little 5 Points is getting underway.

The Brief

    • Renovations have begun at Findley Plaza in Little Five Points after 10 years of planning and fundraising.
    • The project includes wider event spaces, improved landscaping, new benches, bike racks, and replacement of old trees.
    • It complements ongoing safety and walkability upgrades near Moreland and Euclid avenues, where a 19-year-old was killed in a police chase earlier this year.

ATLANTA - A long-anticipated project in Atlanta’s Little Five Points neighborhood is officially moving forward, according to Little 5 Points Alliance

What we know:

After ten years of planning and fundraising, the community’s Improvement District has broken ground on major renovations to Findley Plaza.

The upgrades will include wider open spaces for public events, enhanced landscaping, and more benches and bike racks for visitors. As part of the revitalization, aging trees in the plaza will be replaced with healthier ones.

This project complements ongoing improvements near the intersection of Moreland and Euclid avenues, where work is already underway to increase safety and walkability. 

Big picture view:

That area gained increased attention following the tragic death of a 19-year-old driver who was struck and killed during a police chase involving a suspect earlier this year.

The Source

  • Information for the above story provided by Little Five Points. 

