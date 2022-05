FOX 5 Atlanta is wishing a Happy 100th birthday to Ethel McNeil!

The Lithonia resident just turned 100 years old.

Ethel celebrated the milestone in style with big balloons and a golden throne.

DeKalb County police showed up to the birthday bash at Ethel's personal care home.

As for a present, Ethel got proclamation from DeKalb COunty District 5 Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson.

Advertisement

Happy birthday, Ethel!