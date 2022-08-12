Lithonia woman arrested in infant's drowning

article

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office arrested a Lithonia woman accused of drowning her infant child.

The sheriff's office said 31-year-old Shaquila Feaster left her child, Ja'Lonnie Small, unsupervised in the bathtub on July 30. The child died days later at the hospital.

The sheriff's office said they arrested Feaster at a funeral home in Decatur on Aug. 11. She was not at the funeral home for her child's funeral, according to officials. She faces a second-degree murder charge.

Feaster is held without bond in DeKalb County Jail.