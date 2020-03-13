List of Georgia schools offering students meals during closure

Because of the closure of schools across the state, many students who are free or reduced lunches will not be able to get meals as normal. But to help, many school districts have set up ways to distribute meals to those children.

FOX 5 is compiling a list of the different districts. The information is provided directly from each school district with little to no edits to ensure it is disseminated in a timely fashion.

Here is the current list:

ATLANTA PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Free-bagged Meals (Breakfast & Lunch) at Five APS School Sites

Beginning Monday, March 16, 2020, all APS students can daily receive free-bagged meals (breakfast and lunch) at five school sites that will be open for food distribution Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Bunche Middle School, 1925 Niskey Lake Rd., SW, Atlanta, GA 30331

Cleveland Avenue Elementary School, 2672 Old Hapeville Rd., SW, Atlanta, GA 30315

Douglass High School, 225 Hamilton E Holmes Dr., NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

Phoenix Academy (formerly Alonzo Crim High School), 256 Clifton St., SE, Atlanta, GA 30317

Sylvan Hills Middle School, 1461 Sylvan Rd., SW, Atlanta, GA 30310

Ready to Eat Meals at Local Community Sites

Beginning Monday, March 16, 2020, APS partner, GOODR, will provide ready to eat meals at the following local community sites:

Hosea Williams Feed The Hungry, 4779 Mindy St., Atlanta, GA 30366, Phone: 404-755-3353, Food Pantry: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Bring ID

Loaves and Fishes @ St. John the Wonderworker Parish, 543 Cherokee Ave., SE Atlanta, GA 30312, Phone: 678-373-9433, Serves food Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Shelf Stable Groceries at Five APS School Sites

Beginning Monday, March 23, 2020, all APS families can report to one of the five open APS school sites (Bunche, Cleveland Avenue, Douglass, Phoenix Academy, Sylvan Hills), Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., to receive a weekly bag of shelf stable grocery items from the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

BARROW COUNTY SCHOOLS

Our Nutrition Department will be providing meals at Apalachee and Winder-Barrow High Schools with a “drive-in” set-up at each school. Any person under the age of 18 may come weekdays between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. for a bagged meal, which will include a hot breakfast and deli type lunch. Menus will be posted on our website.

CLAYTON COUNTY SCHOOLS

While schools are closed indefinitely, Clayton County Public Schools will serve breakfast and lunch meals at ten (10) preselected sites beginning Monday, March 16, 2020. All meals will be served at all schools on a grab and go basis. Sites selected to participate are Edmonds Elementary, Jackson Elementary, Lake Ridge Elementary, Eddie White Academy, Rex Mill Middle, Kendrick Middle School, North Clayton Middle, Forest Park High, Mundy's Mill High, Riverdale High. Those eligible for this service must be 18 or younger or individuals with a state-defined mental or physical disability.

Clayton County Public Schools’ willing employees will be utilized for food service on a volunteer basis. Meal service hours are as follows: Breakfast 8 a.m. - 9:00 a.m., Lunch 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

In addition, Mobile Food Pantries will be available to support families on March 20 at 4 p.m. at Forest Park Middle School and March 31 at 3 p.m. at Riverdale Middle School.

COBB COUNTY SCHOOLS

To continue to support Cobb students while schools are closed, the Cobb County School District is pleased to announce that the District is partnering with MUST Ministries to provide food to our students in need.

By partnering with MUST Ministries, Cobb Schools will be able to extend the support to all students who attend Cobb Schools.

“We are thankful for this additional opportunity to partner with MUST Ministries. Partnering to help our Cobb students in need is truly an example of the community coming together,” said Superintendent Chris Ragsdale. “During this unprecedented time, there may be more students in need than just those who receive free and reduced lunches. By partnering with MUST, we will also be able to help those students.”

The Cobb Schools Food and Nutrition Services kitchens are making large food donations to MUST Ministries, which MUST will use to feed Cobb families.

“We are always honored to partner with Cobb County Schools year-round when it comes to taking care of at-risk children and their families. Currently, we serve 70 schools through 32 Cobb County school locations called MUST Neighborhood Pantries,” said Dr. Ike Reighard, President, and CEO of MUST Ministries. “With the schools closing and no access to the pantries, we have created the MUST Food Rapid Response effort to continue to meet the needs and expand to other families in need. We anticipate partnering with satellite locations to distribute family food boxes. While this is a work in progress, we hope to have locations and times settled by early next week.”

Currently, MUST serves 1,500 families a month through Neighborhood Pantries and three main pantry locations. The MUST Food Rapid Response program will expand that reach.

For more information about the MUST Food Rapid Response program including pick-up locations, times, and other details will be available on the MUST Ministries website next week.

For any organization who’d like to participate in meeting the needs of our school community, please contact MUST Ministries directly or reach out to the Cobb Schools Foundation for more information. Go here to learn how to donate to Cobb Students in need.

FULTON COUNTY SCHOOLS

The district has also created a food distribution program for families in need of nutritional support. Effective Monday, March 16, Fulton County Schools will provide an opportunity for families to pick up meals at Lake Forest Elementary School, Mimosa Elementary School, Haynes Bridge Middle School, Tri-Cities High School, Banneker High School, and Langston Hughes High School on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

GWINNETT COUNTY SCHOOLS

Plans for GCPS employees for the week of March 16-20 On Thursday, March 12, Gwinnett County Public Schools announced that the week of March 16-20 would be Digital Learning Days for students. During next week’s Digital Learning Days, all teachers who are leading digital lessons will work from home. All other school-based staff will report to school locations and all district staff will report to work. Transportation supervisors will communicate work details directly to bus drivers and monitors.

Meals for students during March 16-20: As part of next week’s (March 16-20) work schedule, School Nutrition staff and Transportation staff will coordinate to provide meals for students. GCPS will provide lunch for anyone 18 or younger at 68 school sites in the district. (The list of school sites is found on the next page.) These lunches will be provided at no cost to the individual through the federal School Nutrition Program. The student must be present to receive the meal. These 68 sites will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for meal pickup. In addition, GCPS school buses will make lunches available for pick up at bus stops near the 68 sites. Information about estimated delivery times at these bus stops will be shared on the GCPS website once they are finalized.

Note: On Thursday, March 19, Gwinnett County Public Schools will announce its plans for March 23-27, following a thorough review of the COVID-19 situation at that time.

The following schools will provide lunch for pick-up to anyone 18 years old or younger the week of March 16-20:

Alcova Elementary School, Alford Elementary Anderson-Livsey Elementary School, Annistown Elementary School, Arcado Elementary School, Baggett Elementary School, Baldwin Elementary Beaver Ridge Elementary School, Benefield Elementary School, Berkeley Lake Elementary School, Berkmar High School, Berkmar Middle School, Bethesda Elementary School, Britt Elementary School, Cedar Hill Elementary School, Centerville Elementary School, Central Gwinnett High School, Chesney Elementary School, Corley Elementary School, Discovery High School, Duluth High School, Duluth Middle School, Ferguson Elementary School, Grace Snell Middle School, Graves Elementary School, Gwinnett InterVention Education (GIVE) Center East, Gwinnett Intervention Education (GIVE) Center West, Harris Elementary School, Hopkins Elementary School, Jackson Elementary School, Jenkins Elementary School, Jordan Middle School, Kanoheda Elementary School, Knight Elementary School, Lawrenceville Elementary School, Lilburn Elementary School, Lilburn Middle School, Lovin Elementary School, Magill Elementary School, McKendree Elementary School, Meadowcreek Elementary School, Meadowcreek High School, Minor Elementary School, Moore Middle School, Nesbit Elementary School, Norcross Elementary School, Norcross High School, Northbrook Middle School, Norton Elementary School, Partee Elementary School, Paul Duke STEM High School, Peachtree Elementary School, Pinckneyville Middle School, Radloff Middle School, Richards Middle School, Rockbridge Elementary School, Rosebud Elementary School, Shiloh Elementary School, Shiloh High School, Shiloh Middle School, Simonton Elementary School, Snellville Middle School, South Gwinnett High School, Stripling Elementary School, Summerour Middle School, Sweetwater Middle School, Sycamore Elementary School, and Winn Holt Elementary School.

HENRY COUNTY SCHOOLS

HCS Nutrition Services to Offer Free Take-Home Meals with Curbside Pickup During School Closures

Henry County Schools and the School Nutrition Department will be offering free take-home meals during the current school closure.

Starting Wednesday, March 18, families will be able to pick up lunch for that day and breakfast for the following morning for their student(s) (regardless of the school they attend in Henry County Schools) at one of the following locations:

Locust Grove Elementary - 95 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Locust Grove, GA 30248

Hampton Middle School - 799 Hampton-Locust Grove Rd., Hampton, GA 30228

McDonough Middle School - 175 Postmaster Dr., McDonough, GA 30253

Stockbridge Middle School - 533 Old Conyers Rd., Stockbridge, GA 30281

This drive-thru pickup line will run from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at these locations. Again, it does not matter if the student attends that school or not. Henry County students can pick up meals at any of the locations.

We will have this service available on the following days/dates:

Wednesday, March 18

Thursday, March 19

Friday, March 20

Monday, March 23

Tuesday, March 24

Wednesday, March 25

Thursday, March 26

Friday, March 27

ROME CITY SCHOOLS

For those who wish to receive a school meal, one may be picked up at any of our Rome City School campuses between the following times: Monday, 03.16.20: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

