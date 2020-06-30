LIST: July 4th celebrations canceled amid pandemic
ATLANTA - A number of annual July Fourth celebrations and firework shows have been canceled across metro Atlanta as concerns over the coronavirus pandemic continue.
The following celebrations or cities will no longer be hosting events this Independence Day:
- Acworth's celebration at Cauble Park
- Centennial Park
- Duluth
- Lawrenceville
- Mall of Georgia
- Marietta
- Milton's Walking Parade
- Norcross
- Powder Springs' SpringFest on the Fourth
- Snellville
- Stone Mountain's Fantastic Fourth Celebration
- Sugar Hill
Meanwhile, some cities decided to postpone celebrations:
Braselton - Sept. 5
Kennesaw - Sept. 12
Lilburn - postponed until November
Since the Braves won't be playing a game on the Fourth of July, there also won't be a fireworks show at Truist Park.
This list is ongoing. If you know of a celebration that has been canceled or postponed that is not on the list, please email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.