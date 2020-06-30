LIST: July 4th celebrations canceled amid pandemic

A number of annual July Fourth celebrations and firework shows have been canceled across metro Atlanta as concerns over the coronavirus pandemic continue.

The following celebrations or cities will no longer be hosting events this Independence Day:

Acworth's celebration at Cauble Park

Centennial Park

Duluth

Lawrenceville

Mall of Georgia

Marietta

Milton's Walking Parade

Norcross

Powder Springs' SpringFest on the Fourth

Snellville

Stone Mountain's Fantastic Fourth Celebration

Sugar Hill

Meanwhile, some cities decided to postpone celebrations:

Braselton - Sept. 5

Kennesaw - Sept. 12

Lilburn - postponed until November

Advertisement

Since the Braves won't be playing a game on the Fourth of July, there also won't be a fireworks show at Truist Park.

This list is ongoing. If you know of a celebration that has been canceled or postponed that is not on the list, please email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.