Lingering showers in metro Atlanta Saturday night, sunshine returns Sunday

The Brief Post-tropical storm conditions dumped 2 to 4 inches of rain across metro Atlanta, bringing down trees and cutting power to thousands. A brief tornado warning issued for parts of Butts and Jasper counties expired at 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Weather conditions will improve Sunday afternoon, paving the way for a sunny and warm week ahead.



Following a stormy Saturday that dumped several inches of rain across North Georgia, metro Atlanta will see improving weather conditions starting Sunday afternoon.

What we know:

The heaviest rainfall and most damaging wind gusts from the former Hurricane Isaias system hit Metro Atlanta early Saturday morning. Most areas across the region received between 2 and 4 inches of rain, with DeKalb County reporting over 2 inches and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport recording nearly 2.25 inches.

The saturated soil combined with lingering wind gusts caused numerous trees to fall, cutting electricity to thousands of residents.

Trailing severe storm cells triggered a brief tornado warning for parts of Butts and Jasper counties Saturday evening, which officially expired at 9:30 p.m.

Rain showers and isolated downpours will continue tapering off through Saturday night before clearing out toward Sunday morning. Flood watches remain active across eastern Georgia counties through early Sunday.

Improving Sunday weather conditions

What's next:

The heavy rain and damaging wind gusts that swept through metro Atlanta overnight and early Saturday morning have moved out of the area. While lingering cloud cover will persist through Sunday morning, the cloud curtain will lift by Sunday evening, allowing sunshine to return across the region.

Next week weather outlook

A high pressure system will build over the area starting Sunday, keeping weather conditions sunny and warm through the majority of the upcoming workweek. High pressure will maintain stable, dry weather across North Georgia through Friday.

As the high pressure system controls the region, afternoon temperatures will rebound nicely once sunshine breaks through Sunday afternoon.

What we don't know:

Emergency management officials have not disclosed the exact timeline for full power restoration across all affected metro Atlanta neighborhoods or provided a final tally of fallen trees reported on regional roadways.