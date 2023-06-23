Lilburn police chief retiring in July, city announces

article

The Lilburn police chief is retiring after 12 years on the job.

The city announced Bruce Hedly's plan to retire Thursday afternoon. The retirement will be effective on July 7.

Hedley took the position back in 2011 after the termination of former Chief John Davidson's contract. Hedley, a native of the city, had been deputy chief and had served as interim police chief.

Officials say under Hedley's leadership, the city has seen crime "decrease dramatically" with a 48 percent drop in crimes like homicides, robberies, and burglaries.

"Hedley got his officers to embrace an approach that’s keen on community engagement," Lilburn City Manager Jenny Simpkins said in a statement. "It’s not unusual to see our officers in our City Park talking to citizens or playing catch with youngsters. They are respected in the community and they have earned it, in part, due to Hedley’s program. We are safe in Lilburn."

His hard work led Hedley to win the Gwinnett County Chamber’s Leadership Award in 2022.

Capt. Chris Dusk, an 18-year veteran of the department, will serve as acting police chief while the city searches for Hedley's replacement.