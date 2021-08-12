Boy struck by lightning on Orchard Beach dies; 5 others hospitalized

A 13-year-old boy who was struck by lightning at Orchard Beach has died, said the NYPD. Five other people who were also struck remained hospitalized.

The group had been rushed to Jacobi Medical Center after EMS responded to the beach in Pelham Bay Park at about 5:20 p.m. Thursday, the FDNY said. Medics treated and then transported the victims to the hospital.

The identity of the boy, who was from the Bronx, had not been released. The other victims were all listed in stable condition.

Interactive radar imagery shows a storm cell right over the Bronx at that time. The parks department says the storm came up quickly.

Lifeguards had cleared all swimmers from the water and the staff made announcements over the public address system instructing people to clear the beach.

The victims who were sitting together did not get away from the storm in time.

The parks department issued a statement saying: "Our hearts go out to the victims of this tragic incident.

New York City is dealing with dangerously hot weather amid another heatwave. Thunderstorms can suddenly pop up during hot and humid weather.

A snapshot of a radar image from 5:20 p.m. on Aug. 12, 2021, shows a storm over the Bronx. The arrow points to Orchard Beach in Pelham Bay Park. (FOX 5 NY Illustration)

Editors Note: An earlier version of this story, citing police, reported that 7 people had been hit by lightning.