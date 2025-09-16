LifeLine Animal Project offers free pet adoptions across Atlanta shelters

The Brief LifeLine Animal Project is hosting a free adoption weekend from September 19-22, waiving fees at all three shelters. Adoption includes vaccinations, a microchip, and spay/neuter surgery, ensuring pets are ready for new homes. LifeLine invests 91 cents of every dollar donated into shelters, clinics, and outreach programs, supporting over 43,000 pets annually.



Hundreds of shelter pets across metro Atlanta are looking for new homes, and adoption fees won’t stand in the way.

What we know:

LifeLine Animal Project announced Tuesday it will host a free adoption weekend from September 19 through 22 in partnership with Petco Love. Fees will be waived at all three LifeLine shelters, and each adoption includes vaccinations, a microchip, and spay or neuter surgery.

LifeLine is also waiving fees throughout September for pets currently living in foster homes. The nonprofit encouraged families to picture pumpkin patch strolls, zoomies through fallen leaves, and Halloween selfies with their new companions.

What you can do:

Adoptions will be available at:

Fulton County Animal Services – 1251 Fulton Industrial Blvd NW

DeKalb County Animal Services – 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road

LifeLine Community Animal Center – 3180 Presidential Drive

To see adoptable pets, visit LifeLineAnimal.org/Adopt.

The backstory:

Founded in 2002, LifeLine manages Fulton and DeKalb County shelters and helps more than 43,000 pets each year. The group says it invests 91 cents of every dollar donated back into shelters, clinics, and outreach programs.

Petco Love, a national nonprofit that has helped more than 7 million pets find homes since 1999, is backing the Atlanta effort.