Leslie Jordan: Hollywood mourns ‘Will and Grace,’ ‘American Horror Story’ actor

The entertainment industry and its fans are sending their condolences and tributes after actor Leslie Jordan died in a car accident at the age of 67 in Los Angeles.

A representative for Jordan confirmed the actor’s death to FOX News, noting that "the world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan."

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Jordan was driving on Monday morning in Hollywood when the crash occurred. It was suspected that Jordan suffered some sort of medical emergency and crashed his BMW into the side of a building, TMZ reported.

"My heart is broken," ‘Will and Grace' star Sean Hayes posted. "Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with."

"I am stunned at the death of Leslie Jordan, who delighted us with his many roles on television and film," Star Trek actor George Takei tweeted.

"There are not enough wonderful things to possibly say about Leslie Jordan in just a tweet," columnist and former "The View" panelist Meghan McCain posted.

"Leslie Jordan touched so many hearts, including ours," The Jennifer Hudson Show posted.

