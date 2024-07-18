Atlanta police searching for suspected Sephora shoplifter

Atlanta police are asking the public for help identifying a woman suspected of shoplifting from a local Sephora.

Officials say the theft happened on July 15 at the makeup store in Lenox Square Mall.

Security footage showed the woman walking through the store while carrying what looked like an iced coffee.

(Atlanta Police Department)

Authorities say the woman left the store after taking multiple items without paying for them.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477.