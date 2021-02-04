Leila Williams, founder of Atlanta's famous Leila's Dinette, passes away at 108

article

Mrs. Leila Williams, founder of Leila's Dinette has passed away just a few months after celebrating her 108th birthday, according to her family and care facility.

"Mrs. Williams life's journey ended, and she has received her wings on February 3, 2021 she silently passed in her sleep, her laughter and singing her favorite song 'O how I love Jesus' will be missed in the community," Glenwood Health and Rehabilitation Center, where Williams was living, released in a statement to FOX 5.

Williams and her late husband Charlie owned the historic diner in southwest Atlanta from the late 1940s to the 80s.

Leila's Dinette had quite the list of customers including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, Rep. John Lewis, and former President Jimmy Carter.

When she wasn’t serving customers, she was serving it up for her neighbors. Family members recounted how she would make big pots of soup with cornbread and feed her neighbors.

Williams was known for her generous nature.

A viewing will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, February 5 at Hines of Home of Funerals, located at 595 West Lake Ave NW, in Atlanta. She will be laid to rest the following day at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery in Atlanta.

