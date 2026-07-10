Lee Road expansion: Douglas County neighbors launch online petition

The Brief A controversial Lee Road expansion in Douglas County is facing strong pushback from community members who launched an online petition against it. A local civil engineer warns that the proposed road extension will flood quiet neighborhoods with heavy truck traffic from Interstate 20. County officials argue the project is necessary to improve local connectivity and support growth over the next few decades.



A long-planned highway expansion project tied to Interstate 20 is sparking intense backlash from Douglas County neighbors who fear the construction will ruin their quiet community.

Douglas County road expansion plan

What we know:

A major road project that has been under study for 20 years is drawing sharp criticism as design plans move forward for its second phase. The proposal calls for widening Bomar Road, expanding Lee Road to four lanes, adding sidewalks and building a new roundabout at Pope Road.

The completed extension would cut through a wooded area to connect Lee Road directly to Bomar Road. However, a growing online petition on Change.org is calling on local leaders to halt the development.

Interstate 20 traffic concerns

What we don't know:

While county officials have finalized the design process for Phase 2, they have not yet announced an exact start date for construction. Neighbors remain uncertain about how much of their front yards will be claimed by the county to make room for the wider roads.

Neighborhood truck traffic debate

What they're saying:

Jeremiah Parunak, a civil engineer who has lived in Douglas County for eight years, warns that the plan will cause a massive surge in commercial trucks. He argues that Interstate 20 on the west side of Atlanta is failing.

"It's like taking a 24-inch watermain pipe and plugging that directly into your house," Parunak said.

Douglas County DOT Managing Director Suleman Rana defended the project. He said the goal is "to develop an inner loop within the county that, that eliminates our dependency on I-20 and state roads like Fairburn State Road 92."

County Commissioner Whitney Kenner Jones added that the upgrades will ultimately enhance the area. She noted it will "be a benefit and enhancement for the residents who already live here, for people who are going to move into the area, and for commerce."