Leaders vow to make Atlanta nightspots safer

Shooting at or near nightspots spur city leaders to increase inspections and potential penalties.

And some of the scary scenes captured on cell video showing patrons and nearby residents ducking for cover.

Two people were struck by gunfire in two of the incidents.

At a bar in downtown that is close by the Aquarium, a security guard was shot and killed after he denied entry to a man who was carrying a gun.

Raines Carter, Atlanta's Chief City Solicitor, described an "intense" investigation that is underway into the way that bar conducts its business.

And citizens, who may live near one of the nightspots, can assist the court by organizing.

A nightclub can be declared a nuisance property by a judge. The city judges weigh community input in making decisions.

