Lawrenceville woman wins Ford Bronco through lottery promotion

The Brief Marisol Rodriguez won a 2026 Ford Bronco Big Bend through a Georgia Lottery second-chance promotion. She said she started entering after seeing the giveaway at a BP near her home, then bought a Bronco shirt while hoping to win. The winning email arrived on her mother’s birthday, Sept. 30, as Rodriguez was dealing with an emissions problem with her other car.



A 26-year-old Lawrenceville woman who says she began "manifesting" a new Ford Bronco after buying a Bronco shirt has won a 2026 Ford Bronco Big Bend through a Georgia Lottery second-chance promotion.

What we know:

Marisol Rodriguez said she regularly buys lottery tickets at a BP near her home. When she saw the Bronco giveaway, she started entering the promotion. She didn’t win during the first month, so she bought a Bronco shirt and kept hoping for the vehicle.

Rodriguez said she learned she had won on her mother’s birthday, Sept. 30. The email arrived as she was dealing with an emissions problem with her other car, which had a check-engine light. At first, she thought the message might be a scam. She called the Georgia Lottery and checked its website to confirm the win.

Rodriguez said she started crying and screaming when she realized the news was real. She also said she felt nervous and began shaking when she saw the Bronco. Georgia Lottery representative Frank Taylor presented her with the keys during a celebration at Athens Ford in Athens.

Taylor said the Georgia Lottery has contributed $31.7 billion to education and that 2.3 million students have received prekindergarten through the program.