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2 men accused of taking $13,257 from car at Forsyth gas pump

By
FOX 5 Atlanta
Georgia
Published November 13, 2026 9:33 AM EST
Published November 13, 2026 9:33 AM EST

The Brief

    • A Georgia State Patrol trooper intervened after seeing a robbery at a Marathon gas station in Forsyth, police said.
    • Investigators say one of two men took a bank bag containing $13,257 from a woman’s vehicle.
    • Darius Mickens, 29, and Tywann Blackmon, 26, are being held at the Monroe County Jail on robbery charges.

FORSYTH, Ga. - Two men are in custody after a Georgia State Patrol trooper intervened in a robbery Thursday afternoon at a Forsyth gas station, according to the Forsyth Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded at 1:34 p.m. Nov. 12 to a robbery report at the Marathon gas station at 171 N. Lee St. Police said a woman, identified in the department’s release as Mrs. Wicks, was refueling her vehicle when two men pulled up in a 2026 Toyota RAV4.

One of the men got out, opened the passenger-side door of Wicks’ vehicle and took a bank bag containing $13,257, police said. He then got back into the RAV4 and tried to leave.

A Georgia State Patrol trooper who was in the same parking lot saw what happened, approached the passenger side of the suspects’ vehicle and detained the men until Forsyth officers arrived, according to police.

Darius Mickens, 29, and Tywann Blackmon, 26, are being held at the Monroe County Jail. Both are charged with robbery; additional charges are pending the investigation’s outcome.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Lt. Jefcoats at 478-993-1005, extension 109.

The Source

  • Information for the story came from the Forsyth Police Department. 

GeorgiaCrime and Public SafetyNews