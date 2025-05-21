Lawrenceville police seek leads in deadly mobile park shooting

The Brief A deadly shooting occurred at a Lawrenceville mobile park around 12:45 a.m., resulting in the death of a 38-year-old man. Investigators believe the shooter and the victim knew each other, and they are seeking witnesses and surveillance footage. Authorities are requesting information from the public, urging anyone with details to contact Detective Appleby or submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers.



Authorities are investigating an early-morning deadly shooting at a Lawrenceville mobile park.

It happened at around 12:45 a.m. in the 100 block of Pine Valley Drive.

What we know:

According to the Lawrenceville Police Department, officers responding to a 911 call about a shooting found a 38-year-old man with apparent gunshot wounds unconscious in the middle of a driveway.

Officers attempted to provide aid to the victim, but he showed no signs of life and was pronounced dead upon the arrival of medics.

Investigators spent the morning canvassing the neighborhood for witnesses and surveillance videos.

It is believed that the shooter and the victim knew each other.

What we don't know:

The name of the man killed has not been released yet.

Details about the shooter remain under investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this deadly shooting should contact Detective Appleby at DAppleby@LawrencevillePD.com or 770-670-5148. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visiting www.StopCrimeATL.org .