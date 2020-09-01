Lawrenceville police seek information on possible bank fraud suspect

Police in Lawrenceville need help identifying a bank fraud suspect.

On June 16, a man went to three different bank locations in Lawrenceville where he posed as someone else. According to police, the suspect made large cash withdrawals from the accounts belonging to the victim he was pretending to be.

Sept. 1, 2020 - Police need help identifying suspect (Lawrenceville Police Department)

The suspect is described as an older black male who's bald with a grey beard.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to call the Lawrenceville Police Department at 770-670-5134.