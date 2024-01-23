Gwinnett County man promises pizza, violates child at Lawrenceville park instead, officials say

A Gwinnett County man learned he may spend the rest of his life behind bars for the rape of an 11-year-old child at a Lawrenceville park.

Officials say the incident happened at Rhodes Jordan Park in Dec. 2022.

Daniel Muralles Aguirre, 30, picked up the child from her school bus stop and told her he would take her out to grab pizza for herself and her family, according to police.

Instead, he took her behind the park's football field, tied her up in his truck and sexually violated her, according to police.

Police say Aguirre took nude photos of the girl and also molested her at two other locations across Gwinnett County.

The victim's 13-year-old brother reported Aguirre, and he was arrested by Lawrenceville police. He was charged with rape, aggravated child molestation, child molestation, sexual battery on a child under 16 and sexual exploitation of children.

He pleaded guilty before he was set to begin trial.

"This guilty plea allows us to bring justice to this girl and her family, while sparing her from having to testify," District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said.

Aguirre was sentenced to life, but will serve a minimum of 30 years in prison before being eligible for parole. He must also register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.



