Lawrenceville fire destroys home, damages two others

A Lawrenceville home was destroyed and two others damaged after a house fire Sunday afternoon.

The fire broke out at a home in the 200 block of Camden Park Drive SW around 12:50 p.m., Gwinnett County firefighters said. Crews arrived to find fire shooting through the roof of a home and threatening its neighboring homes.

Everyone made it out of the home safely as firefighters quickly worked to battle the blaze. Emergency crews worked to evacuate the homes to either side of it as those structures were receiving fire damage.

It took about a half-hour for firefighters to knock the bulk of the fire down.

About three dozen firefighters responded to the scene.

The fire destroyed the home in which it started. Firefighters said it melted vinyl siding and caused moderate damage to the two neighboring homes.

Nine adults and seven children were displaced from the three homes. The 16 people will be receiving help from the American Red Cross.

The fire remains under investigation, but investigators said it started in the wall on the backside of the home.

