Lawrenceville deadly shooting: 19-year-old girl killed, boyfriend arrested

The Brief Police responded around 1:20 a.m. Thursday to a home on Lauren Kay Court after reports of a shooting. When police arrived, they found a teen girl who had been shot in the head. The girl's boyfriend has been arrested and charged with manslaughter.



A 19-year-old woman is dead, and her boyfriend is facing charges in what police are calling a deadly shooting at a Lawrenceville home early Thursday morning.

What we know:

According to the Lawrenceville Police Department, officers responded to a house on Lauren Kay Court around 1:20 a.m. Thursday after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the 19-year-old victim in a bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators said the victim’s boyfriend, 19-year-old Sebastian Prestridge, shot her. Prestridge was still at the scene when officers arrived and was taken into custody.

He has been charged with felony manslaughter, police said.

Police said everyone in the home at the time of the incident was cooperating with the investigation.

What they're saying:

"This is an incredibly tragic situation, and our hearts go out to the victim’s family and loved ones," said Capt. Dena Pauly, public information officer for the Lawrenceville Police Department. "Our investigators are working diligently to ensure a thorough and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding this young woman’s death."

What we don't know:

Officials said they are not releasing the victim’s name until her family has been notified. Additional details are expected to be released at a later time.