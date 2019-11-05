Lawmakers urge DREAMers to renew DACA status

Georgia lawmakers along with representatives from the Latin American Association urged Georgia DREAMers to renew their DACA status.

DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, offers temporary protection from deportation to young immigrants and undocumented children who came to the U.S. as children.

The Trump administration has been working to terminate the program.

Next week, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments on DACA cases and could determine whether DREAMers lose their ability to live and work in the United States in early 2020.

Currently, in Georgia, there are more than 21,000 DACA recipients whose lives would be impacted if the DACA program ends.