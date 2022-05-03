Latin American Association in Atlanta receives $30,000 grant for digital workforce training

An organization serving Latin American residents in Atlanta received a grant to fund and expand digital workforce training activities.

The Latin American Association in Atlanta is one of 20 Latino-led recipients of the $30,000 grant from the Hispanic Federation in partnership with Comcast NBCUniversal.

According to a release from Comcast, LAA in Atlanta will put the funds toward a program called Digital Accelerator, "designed for Latino-led nonprofits to strengthen their organizational capacity, programmatic offerings and reach in the digital workforce development space." The organization will also offer in-person training at its Digital Career Center.

"Everyone should have the opportunity to participate in today's increasingly digital economy. Bridging the digital divide that disproportionately impacts Latinos is key to creating economic opportunity in the Latino community and a more equitable society," said Frankie Miranda, President and CEO of the Hispanic Federation, in a statement. "We’re excited to partner with Comcast to equip Latinos with the skills they need to thrive in the workforce of tomorrow."

The grants intend to prepare the Latin American community for an increasingly digital workforce. Comcast says the initiative will train 6,000 people over the next year in the U.S.

"We are proud to partner with the Latin American Association and the Hispanic Federation on this exciting announcement," said Jason Gumbs, Comcast Regional SVP in Atlanta. "Today’s news is another important step toward bridging the digital divide at a critical time."