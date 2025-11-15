Last-second field goal lifts Georgia Tech over Boston College

Image 1 of 5 ▼ CHESTNUT HILL, MA - NOVEMBER 15: Quarterback Haynes King #10 of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets tries to scramble away from Owen McGowan #33 of the Boston College Eagles and Edwin Kolenge #17 during the first half at Alumni Stadium on November 15, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

The Brief Aidan Birr’s 23-yard field goal with 11 seconds left gave Georgia Tech a 36-34 win. Haynes King threw for 371 yards and a touchdown in the comeback victory. Georgia Tech improved to 9-1 and remains tied for first in the ACC standings.



Aidan Birr kicked a 23-yard field goal with 11 seconds left, and No. 14 Georgia Tech rallied for a 36-34 victory over Boston College on Saturday to remain tied for first place in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

What we know:

Haynes King completed 26 of 34 passes for 371 yards and a touchdown as the Yellow Jackets (9-1, 6-1, No. 16 CFP) stayed even with No. 20 Virginia (No. 19 CFP) atop the league standings.

The win marked Boston College’s 10th straight loss.

With a solid shot at the ACC championship game and potentially the College Football Playoff, Georgia Tech fell behind in the second half and trailed 28-17 late in the third quarter.

After taking the lead, the Yellow Jackets fell behind again 34-33 when Turbo Richard scored on a 43-yard run up the middle, but the Eagles failed on their 2-point attempt.

King then led Georgia Tech on a 13-play, 69-yard drive, setting up Birr’s winning kick.

Georgia Tech had earlier cut the lead to 28-26 on Jamal Haynes’ 2-yard touchdown with 7.5 minutes remaining. But with an unbalanced formation, King was stopped short on the 2-point try.

Jordan McDonald’s 14-yard touchdown run put BC ahead 21-14 on its first drive of the second half.

Birr’s 34-yard field goal narrowed the deficit to 21-17 before Lonergan engineered a 75-yard drive, finishing it off with an 18-yard touchdown pass to Reed Harris, who broke multiple tackles to reach the end zone.

Coming off an upset loss at North Carolina State two weeks ago, Georgia Tech grabbed a 14-7 lead early in the second quarter when Malik Rutherford caught a short pass and turned it into a 71-yard touchdown.

What's next:

Up next: Georgia Tech hosts No. 23 Pittsburgh next Saturday.