2 injured in house fire in Forest Park on Monday morning

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  January 26, 2026 7:15am EST
Forest Park
FOX 5 Atlanta
2 injured in house fire in Forest Park area

2 injured in house fire in Forest Park area

2 people were injured early Monday morning in a house fire in the Forest Park area. Breaking news report. 

The Brief

    • Forest Park Fire & Emergency Services crews are responding to a large house fire off Dunwoody Drive.
    • Two injuries have been reported, though officials have not released details on their condition.
    • Residents and drivers are urged to avoid the area as emergency crews continue operations.

FOREST PARK, Ga. - Forest Park Fire & Emergency Services crews are responding to a large house fire off Dunwoody Drive, according to the fire department. 

What we know:

Officials say there were 6 people living in the home at the time of the fire. One of the residents, a woman, reportedly jumped from the top floor. Two people were injured during the fire, but the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. No firefighters were injured while fighting the fire.

Authorities are urging drivers and nearby residents to stay clear of the scene as public safety officials continue firefighting and emergency operations. No additional details about the cause of the fire or the condition of the structure have been released.

What we don't know:

At this time, we do not know the cause of the fire. Firefighters did tell FOX 5 Atlanta that the windy conditions this morning helped the fire spread. 

The Source

  • Information provided by Forest Park Fire & Emergency Services via Facebook. 

