Fire breaks out a business in northwest Atlanta, fire crews responding

Atlanta fire crews are on the scene of a large fire at a northwest Atlanta business.

According to Atlanta Fire and Rescue, crews are working to contain a fire at a building in the 1000 block of MacArthur Blvd. NW.

No word on if anyone was inside when the fire began.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

