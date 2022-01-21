Expand / Collapse search
Fire breaks out a business in northwest Atlanta, fire crews responding

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
ATLANTA - Atlanta fire crews are on the scene of a large fire at a northwest Atlanta business.

According to Atlanta Fire and Rescue, crews are working to contain a fire at a building in the 1000 block of MacArthur Blvd. NW.

No word on if anyone was inside when the fire began.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

