Large fallen tree blocking Ponce de Leon near elementary school

The Brief Ponce de Leon Avenue is currently blocked westbound near Springdale Park Elementary due to a large fallen tree. The blockage is disrupting school bus routes and morning drop-off for several schools in the Druid Hills area. While one car was struck by the tree, authorities have confirmed that no one was hurt in the incident.



A massive tree fell across Ponce de Leon Avenue early Wednesday morning, blocking a busy stretch of the roadway and creating significant traffic delays for the morning commute.

What we know:

The tree came crashing down near Springdale Park Elementary School, stretching across the westbound lanes toward Briarcliffe and Ponce City Market. Police at the scene confirmed that at least one vehicle was caught underneath the debris or struck by the falling branches. Fortunately, investigators report that there are no injuries associated with the incident.

The closure is causing a ripple effect for local families, specifically impacting school bus routes and morning drop-off at Springdale Park Elementary and nearby Paideia schools. Pedestrians are currently using the sidewalks to navigate around the obstruction while police work to manage the flow of traffic in the surrounding area.

What's next:

As of this morning, cleanup crews have not yet arrived on the scene, and the road is expected to remain closed for several hours while the debris is cleared. Commuters are advised to seek alternate routes and allow for extra travel time.