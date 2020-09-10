Large American flag hangs from Gatlinburg SkyBridge ahead of 9/11

article

A large American flag hanging from the Gatlinburg SkyLift Park bridge in Tennessee will be kept up through September 11, according to the park.

The flag was initially brought out for Labor Day but will be kept up “to honor the victims and the families of the victims that suffered from the tragic events of September 11, 2001,” a man in this video says.

The video, livestreamed by the park on September 3, shows the flag being unfurled and hanging from the center of the park’s iconic SkyBridge.