LAPD seeks help locating former WWE star Shad Gaspard after disappearing off Venice Beach waters

The Los Angeles Police Department sought the public's help Tuesday in the search to find former WWE star Shad Gaspard after he went missing off the rough waters of Venice Beach over the weekend.

His wife, Siliana, asked for prayers in an Instagram post.

Los Angeles County lifeguards and the U.S. Coast Guard continued the underwater search Monday morning around Marina del Rey for the missing father whose 10-year-old son was rescued a day earlier from the surf, officials said.

According to TMZ's Harvey Levin, Gaspard told rescue crews to save his son first and to come back for him.

He has not been seen since.

Gaspard and his son were reported missing at 3:56 p.m. Sunday near 4200 S. Ocean Front Walk, Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said.

County lifeguards took the lead and pulled the boy from the water. He was evaluated by LAFD paramedics but did not require hospitalization, Stewart said.

Officials said the surf combined with the weather made for challenging conditions.

Underwater searching for the missing man was halted at 7:30 p.m., county lifeguards said. Periodic land-based patrols were expected to continue through the night with underwater searching resuming after sunrise, authorities said.

City News Service contributed to this report.