Lanes re-open on I-75 in Henry County after multi-vehicle wreck
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Department of Transportation said a multi-car crash on Wednesday closed northbound lanes on Interstate 75 in Henry County.
All lanes re-opened Wednesday afternoon at the scene of the wreck near State Route 138 in Henry County.
Travelers were encouraged to use State Route 42 or Highway 19/41 in Stockbridge as alternate routes.
FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn details and if there were injuries in the crash.
