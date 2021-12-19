Lane along I-285 and I-75 reopen after crash involving Cobb County police vehicle

All lanes near the intersection of a pair of major interstates have reopened following car crashes in Cobb County on Sunday.

One of the wrecks involved a Cobb County police vehicle, officials confirmed.

A motorist exited I-285 East and lost control as they attempted to navigate the curve at the I-75 North entrance and hit the police car, authorities say. The officer was on the shoulder of the roadway while investigating a crash at the same location.

According to police, the driver was not injured.

The Cobb County officer was taken to Wellstar-Kennestone Hospital. No word on their condition.

Shortly before 10 a.m., Cobb County officials notified drivers of the shutdown and asked everyone to avoid the area if possible.

An investigation continues.

_____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE