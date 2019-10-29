Lancaster middle school prints sex hotline number on student ID cards

article

A middle school in Lancaster is causing a stir after it printed out school student identification cards with a sex hotline telephone number on them.

The Lancaster School District said New Vista Middle School made a mistake and actually meant to print the number to the suicide hotline but got two digits mixed up.

The Lancaster School District released the following statement:

"Late yesterday we were made aware that the middle school student ID cards have the wrong phone number listed for the Suicide Hotline. The phone numbers have two digits transposed and this is a mistake. The number listed on the card is actually a sex line. The middle school administrators will be collecting all student IDs today and we will be printing new student IDs and distributing them to our students. We are very sorry for this error and we are working hard to correct it."