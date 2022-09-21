Police: Missing Clayton County teen sisters last seen leaving home

article

Officers are asking the public's help finding a pair of missing teenaged Clayton County sisters who have been missing since Monday night.

Officials say 15-year-old Lamyiah Edmondson and her sister, 14-year-old Makyiah Perkins, left their home on the 6700 block of Biscayne Boulevard in Rex, Georgia Monday without permission. They never returned home.

The two sisters were seen walking toward the back of the subdivision they live in heading in the direction of Highway 42, police say.

Officers described Edmonson as 5-feet-5-inches tall with a weight of around 95 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last known to be wearing a tie-dye T-shirt, shorts, and multicolored Crocs.

Perkins is said to be 5-feet-1-inch tall who also has a weight of 95 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. The missing teen was wearing a white T-shirt, black pants, and hot pink slides when she disappeared.

If you have any information that could help police find the missing sisters, call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.