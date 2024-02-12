Expand / Collapse search
Lakewood Church shooter identified by Montgomery County Sheriff's Office

By FOX 26 Digital
Published 
Updated 1:06PM
Texas
FOX 26 Houston

Lakewood Church shooter home raided by police

In a significant turn of events, authorities conducted a raid overnight at the female shooter's residence in Conroe near the airport, with no details yet disclosed on the findings.

HOUSTON - The woman accused of opening fire inside of Lakewood Church in Houston has been identified as Genesse Ivonne Moreno, according to an affidavit for a search warrant.

The woman was killed and two others – including a young child—were injured in the shooting on Sunday.

Image 1 of 1

According to Moreno's criminal history, she had multiple run-ins with law enforcement starting back in 2005.  The criminal history of Moreno is linked below to a PDF:

RELATED: Shooting at Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church in Houston: Female shooter killed, 5-year-old child shot

Police say a woman – armed with a long rifle and accompanied by a five-year-old child – walked into the building just before 2 p.m. and at some point began shooting.

Two off-duty law enforcement officers engaged the woman and shot her, police say. The child who was with the woman was shot and taken to Texas Children's Hospital in critical condition. A 57-year-old man was also shot in the leg and is said to be in stable condition.

Police say the woman also stated she had a bomb but no explosives were found. Police say she also allegedly spread some type of substance on the ground. HAZMAT crews were called to the scene, along with decontamination units, and didn’t anything of concern to the community or location.

Earlier this week, Montgomery County deputies, the FBI and other agencies executed a search warrant on a house linked to the Moreno at 9770 Gulfstream, Conroe, TX 77303.  The warrant allowed officials to search the two-story home as well as an attached garage, and a dark-colored sedan belonging to Moreno.

According to authorities, the evidence linked to the shooting was likely found at her home or in her vehicle.  No information has been provided about the items found in her home.