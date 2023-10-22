Man disappears after jumping off jet ski on Lake Lanier

article

Officials are searching for a man who jumped off a jet ski into Lake Lanier and hasn't been seen since.

It happened Saturday evening.

Walter Guardado had reportedly gone to East Bank Park off of Burford Dam Road with his girlfriend. While riding on the lake with a jet ski, Guardado jumped off and tried to swim back to shore.

His girlfriend said she looked for him, but couldn't find him.

Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services, along with Hall County Fire, searched the water until dark. They called the search back on Sunday morning.

If you see him, please call authorities immediately.