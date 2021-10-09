Expand / Collapse search

Passenger not charged after flight makes emergency landing at LaGuardia Airport

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 1 day ago
New York
FOX 5 NY

Plane makes emergency landing at LaGuardia Airport

Scary moments at LaGuardia Airport on Saturday when a flight had to be evacuated following a security incident.

NEW YORK - An airline passenger whose behavior aboard a flight Saturday prompted an emergency landing and evacuation at LaGuardia Airport was released with no charges filed.

According to a spokesperson for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates the airport, an investigation by the FBI, the Joint Terrorism Task Force and the Port Authority concluded no criminal charges were warranted.

A passenger reported the man acting erratically on the Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis to LaGuardia, which prompted the pilot to declare an emergency landing. The plane halted on the taxiway short of its gate at approximately 3 p.m., and video showed the man spread-eagled on the tarmac with emergency personnel kneeling beside him. He was later taken into custody.

Plane makes emergency landing at LaGuardia Airport

Passengers were evacuated from a plane that made an emergency landing at LaGuardia Airport on Saturday, according to reports. Credit: Merge Jones via Storyful

"American Eagle flight 4817, operated by Republic Airways with service from Indianapolis to New York (LGA) deplaned on the taxiway at LGA due to a potential security issue. The aircraft landed safely, and all customers deplaned without incident," American Airlines said in a statement.

"We are monitoring the situation, and there is no reason to believe there is any danger to New Yorkers at this time," New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a tweet

In an email, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said "nothing harmful was on the aircraft."

There are no reports of injuries to the plane's reported 76 passengers and 4 crew.

With the Associated Press.

